BMW X3 M40i launched in India: price, features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW has launched BMW X3 M40i in the Indian markets. The new car is exclusively available for booking through the BMW Online Shop. The auto maker has only launched limited units in the Indian market and is priced at Rs 86.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). It will be introduced in India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model.

The BMW X3 M40i is powered by the M TwinPower Turbo three-liter six-cylinder engine. The engine will deliver 358 bhp and a torque of 500 Nm. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/hr. The engine is linked with eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission. It also features steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function, and standard Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks.

Also Read: Kia launches 2023 Sonet Aurochs Edition in India: Price, features

BMW EfficientDynamics encompasses features like the 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Active Air Stream Kidney Grille, Electronic Power Steering, and 50:50 Weight Distribution. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, DSC with DTC, CBC, electric parking brake, side-impact protection, immobilizer, crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel.