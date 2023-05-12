DMK leader TR Baalu accuses Tamil Nadu BJP chief of defamation

In Chennai’s Saidapet court, TR Baalu, a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has accused Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai of slander. After Annamalai convened a news conference on April 14 and released the video clips from the “DMK files,” accusing Baalu of corruption, he made his move.

TR Baalu’s companion, DMK organisational secretary RS Bharati, claimed that Annamalai had not expressed regret even one month later. A defamation lawsuit was brought against him, he claimed, because he refused to retract his statement.

Baalu sent Annamalai a legal notice last month requesting Rs 100 crores in damages for publishing the defamatory film against him.

Baalu disputed claims that he owned 21 businesses and assets worth Rs 10,841 crores, calling them ‘false, baseless, unsubstantiated, and defamatory’He added that information about his minority stakes in Kings India Power Corporation, Kings India Chemicals, and Meenam Fisheries was included in his affidavit submitted in connection with the 2019 general elections.

He continued by saying that the alleged values of the businesses mentioned in the slide show were totally fake, without any foundation, and were not supported by any solid data or materials.