Hindu woman granted protection by Uttarakhand High Court to pray at Piran Kaliyar Dargah

On Thursday, permission was given to a Hindu woman who had asked the Uttarakhand High Court for authorization to perform prayers at Piran Kaliyar, a dargah in the Haridwar district. Senior judges Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Pankaj Purohit, who heard the case, also ordered the police to give the woman security.

Prior to offering prayers at the famed shrine, the woman was instructed by the court to submit a letter to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the neighbourhood for protection. May 22 is the date set for the case’s subsequent hearing.

An unmarried Hindu woman from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, age 22, was engaged in the case. The woman stated that she wished to perform prayers alongside her coworker Farman, who also works for the same private company in Sidcul, Haridwar.

Due to threats from religious organisations, the woman in her petition asked security as well as authorization to pray in Piran Kaliyar. She claimed that anytime she attempted to pray at the dargah, there were objections.

The petitioner, who had not converted to a different faith, was asked by the high court’s division bench why she wanted to pray at Piran Kaliyar. She added that she was fascinated with Piran Kaliyar and wants to pray there but was unable to do so.

The petitioner also informed the court that she is not wed and that she has no intention of converting to another faith. Hinduism is my religion, and I want to pray in Piran Kaliyar without feeling threatened, pressured, or afraid.