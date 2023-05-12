Senior BJP leader and former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away at 70

Ramesh Sharma, a senior BJP leader and former MLA known as Guttu Bhaiya, died in the early hours of Thursday in Bhopal from a heart attack, according to family sources. He was 70. Sharma is lived with his wife, a son, and a daughter. He was a major figure of the BJP in the ancient Bhopal district and represented Bhopal North constituency in 1993.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, paid tribute to Sharma at his residence. The CM described Sharma as his “elder brother,” saying he was the most engaged social worker and always stood by the people through thick and thin.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state home minister Narottam Mishra both offered their condolences on the death of the leader.