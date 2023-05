Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,240 per 8 gram. The yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram yesterday.

Gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled at Rs 60,898 per 10 gram, around 1.55% lower from its life-time peak of Rs 61,845 per 10 gram. Silver price finished at one month low of Rs 73,100 per kg, logging near 7.10% correction from its record high of Rs 78,292 per kg levels.

Also Read: Men’s World Boxing Championship: Indian boxers win three bronze medals

In international market, gold rate today is near $2,010 per ounce. Silver rate today is around $24 per ounce.