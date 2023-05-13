Five workmen killed while cleaning sewage tank

Police reported on Friday that five labourers died after inhaling hazardous gases while cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district. An official stated that another worker with them was in critical condition and had been brought to a hospital in the district, about 500 km from Mumbai. He said the incident happened on Thursday evening in the Bhaucha Tanda area, which is under the jurisdiction of Sonpeth Police Station. On Thursday afternoon, six workers entered a septic tank on a farm, according to the official.They began to feel suffocated and ill when cleaning the tank.

He said all of them were brought to a neighbouring hospital, where five of them were declared dead on arrival. According to the official, an accidental death report had been filed at the Sonpeth police station, and an investigation was underway. The administration notified the Lok Sabha in July 2022 that 188 individuals have died while performing hazardous sewer and septic tank cleaning since 2019.