Siddaramaiah the leading contender for the position of CM in Karnataka

The 75-year-old Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s gait appeared to have been injected with renewed vitality as he went to address a packed press conference in Mysore on Saturday. This (Karnataka election result) will be a stepping stone for Congress’ victory in 2024, Siddaramaiah remarked, signalling that he has his sights set on the future. Siddaramaiah’s appeal in the run-up to the elections was solemn. This is my final election. I intend to retire from electoral politics, the senior Congress leader has stated repeatedly.

And now it looks that the brisk Congress leader, who has made no secret of his desire to become Chief Minister, is considering his options. The primary contenders for the top job are Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister who served from 2013 to 2018, and Congress state unit President D K Shivakumar. In reality, at the 2013 Legislature Party gathering, he defeated M Mallikarjun Kharge, currently the AICC President and the then Union Labour and Employment Minister, to become chief minister.