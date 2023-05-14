BJP gets 813 corporator seats in UP urban body elections

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 813 of the 1,420 corporator seats in the state’s urban local body elections, while the opposition Samajwadi Party won 191 and the Bahujan Samaj Party 85.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), only one seat – Nagar Panchayat chairperson of Khetsarai in Jaunpur district – is yet to be decided. The BJP won all 17 mayoral seats in the state on Saturday, including Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, and Meerut. However, it was a mixed bag in the other local bodies, with independent candidates also winning. Uttar Pradesh has 760 urban local bodies spread across 75 districts.

According to the SEC, 191 Samajwadi Party candidates were elected as state corporators, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party with 85, Congress with 77, AIMIM with 19, Rashtriya Lok Dal with 10, Aam Aadmi Party with eight, and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) with five, and the Indian Union Muslim League, Jan Adhikar Party, Peace Party, and NISHAD party with one each.

The BJP won 89 of the 199 Nagar Palika Parishad chairman positions, while independent candidates got 41. The Samajwadi Party gained 35 seats, the BSP 16, the RLD seven, the Congress four, and the AAP and AIMIM three apiece. Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.