ED currently investigating Bengal municipality recruitment fraud after CBI

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now opened an investigation into the alleged multi-million dollar recruitment scam in various West Bengal municipalities.

Ayan Sil, the apprehended suspect, is mentioned in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) that the ED has filed, a source said.

Ayan Sil and other individuals were named as the primary defendants in a FIR that the CBI had previously filed into the municipality recruitment scam. In actuality, it was the ED who first learned about the purported scam in municipalities and brought it up in front of the Kolkata High Court. After then, Justice Abhijit Ganguly’s one-judge panel ordered the CBI to launch an investigation.

During a recent raid at Sil’s home, the ED asserted that it had discovered and confiscated numerous incriminating documents pertaining to recruitment in various West Bengal towns. OMR sheets, admit cards, and a list of candidates were also discovered at his apartment by the central agency.