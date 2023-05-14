Heavy rains expected to fall for the next 48 hours

More severe rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh over the next two days, which has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for the past three days. Heavy rains are expected in isolated areas over coastal districts and the Rayalaseema region of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the meteorological service.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are predicted at isolated locations throughout all coastal districts for the same period, while wind of 30-40 kmph is forecast at isolated locations across other Rayalaseema districts. Parvathipuram Rain is expected in Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari, Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts. On Tuesday, the greatest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Tirupati district at Sulurpeta, followed by 8 cm in Vizinagaram and 7 cm in Gudur.

According to real-time data from the APSDPS (planning department), Tadepalle received the most rainfall of 7.9 cm on Tuesday, followed by Chandarlapadu in the NTR district with 7 cm, Peddakurapadu in Palnadu district with 6.9 cm, and Tallapudi in East Godavari district with 6.4 cm. Light to moderate rain fell periodically in Vijayawada, lowering temperatures and providing much-needed relief from the blazing summer sun.