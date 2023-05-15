AAP says, after victory of municipal elections, UP people begin to support Kejriwal’s work politics

The AAP said on Sunday that its candidates’ success in the civic elections in Uttar Pradesh is evidence that residents of the state have begun to favour Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘politics of work’ over those based on religion and caste.

The AAP won multiple wards in the recently completed urban local body elections, according to the UP State Election Commission, along with three Nagar Palika chairman positions, six Nagar Panchayat chairman posts, and six Nagar Nigam councillor seats.

According to the polling data posted on the state election panel’s website, more than half of the AAP candidates who won various seats belonged to the minority community.

‘By massively supporting the AAP candidates, the people of Uttar Pradesh have protested their steadfast support for the politics of change. They have embraced Kejriwal’s work-oriented politics and opposed caste- and religion-based politics,’ according to party MP and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh.

In order to thank the people for their ‘overwhelming support’ in the civic polls, AAP national convener Kejriwal will soon visit UP, he added. The 813 out of 1,420 corporator positions were won by the governing BJP, which also won the mayoral elections in all 17 municipal corporations. 191 corporator positions went to the opposition Samajwadi Party, and 85 to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The urban local body polls were held in two phases — on May 4 and May 11. ‘Throughout the election campaign, we focused on talking about Delhi model of governance, highlighting the transformative work done by Chief Minister Kejriwal in areas such as education, healthcare, electricity, and water,’ Singh said.

The Bhagwant Mann administration’s work in Punjab was also emphasised by the party throughout the election campaign, he claimed. He continued, ‘The Aam Aadmi Party campaign was focused on politics of work, not politics of caste or religion.’ Singh said the local body election results were ‘inspiring and exciting’ and promised that the AAP will put in great effort to fulfil the expectations of the people of UP. Kejriwal, meanwhile, convened a ‘crucial meeting’ on Sunday to plan the future of UP, according to a statement from the party. The meeting’s main objective, according to the party, was to ensure the activation and success of all party units in Uttar Pradesh by building on the momentum created by our recent successes.