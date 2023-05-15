After being released from Pakistani jail, 184 fishermen arrive in Gujarat

According to the state government, 184 Gujarat fishermen who were released by Pakistani officials last week arrived in Vadodara on Monday morning via train from Punjab. The fishermen were apprehended nearly four years ago by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea, saying they had crossed the notional border and entered Pakistani waters, according to a government release.

Last Thursday, Pakistan released 198 Indian fishermen. 184 are from Gujarat, three are from Andhra Pradesh, four are from Diu, five are from Maharashtra, and two are from Uttar Pradesh. The fishermen arrived at the Vadodara railway station on Monday morning and were greeted by Gujarat Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel and other dignitaries, including MLAs Keyur Rokadia and Chaitanya Desai, according to a press release. According to the report, 152 of the 184 fishermen from Gujarat are from Gir Somnath district, 22 from Devbhumi Dwarka, five from Porbandar, and one each from Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, and Navsari. Local officials sent the fishermen to their destinations on four buses from Vadodara.