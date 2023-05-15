Arunachal Pradesh to host the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

The South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship began here on Sunday, with more than 100 players from six countries competing: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The championship will culminate on May 17. Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who inaugurated the competition, said it was a watershed moment in Arunachal Pradesh’s sports history.

Table tennis is gaining popularity in India. All of our players are performing brilliantly in international competitions, he remarked, wishing the championship’s participants success. During the day, the minister also paid a visit to Deepak Nabam Living Home, an orphanage in the area, and donated an ambulance provided by a sports products company.