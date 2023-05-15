BFAME Championship in Lahore, Kolkata man won gold medal for India

Sumit Mukherjee, a metro employee from Kolkata, won four gold medals in the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle-East Championship (BFAME) competition held in Lahore, Pakistan. In the 24 person Indian contingent, only Sumit worked for the railways.

The Championship, in which a number of teams from five different nations competed, was held from May 5 to May 13.

The Indian team took part in matches that fell within the open, women’s, mixed, and senior divisions. India’s representative in the open division was Sumit Mukherjee.

Six players made up each squad that competed in each category, according to sources. Rumour has it that Sumit will be back in Kolkata that evening, on May 14. After winning, he qualified to compete in the world championships, which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, later in August.

He will also compete in the Asian Games, which will be held in China in September and October of this year.

General Manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy congratulated Sumit Mukherjee and sent him his best wishes for his upcoming competitions.

The general manager expressed his wish that Sumit would keep winning awards for Indian Railways and the entire nation.

Sumit Mukherjee won a bronze medal at the Jakarta Asian Games earlier this year. He also won the 2022 Jakarta edition of the 4th Asia Cup Bridge Championship.

Sumit has also won numerous other national and international championships.