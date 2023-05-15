South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho detained in China on suspicion of bribery

According to a Korean diplomatic source, South Korean football player Son Jun-ho has been apprehended in China under suspicion of bribery. The source disclosed to Reuters that Son was detained on Friday.

Son is an internationally recognized player who currently plays for the Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, located in the northeastern province of Shandong.

Initially, the news of Son’s detention was reported by Yonhap News.

At present, Son is being held by the Liaoning Public Security Department, which asserts that he offered bribes to a “non-government official.” An official from South Korea’s consulate-general in Shenyang confirmed this information. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the official preferred to remain anonymous. They further mentioned that the consulate has requested an immediate meeting with Son and is in touch with his family.

No additional details were provided by the official.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.