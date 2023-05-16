Flavorful Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry (Thoran) Recipe: A Colorful Medley of Fresh Veggies

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with a delightful and nutritious Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry, also known as Thoranum. Bursting with vibrant colors and flavors, this traditional Indian dish is a perfect way to showcase a medley of fresh vegetables. The stir-frying technique retains the vegetables’ crispiness while enhancing their natural sweetness. With a harmonious blend of spices and the goodness of various vegetables, this dish is not only a treat for your palate but also a wholesome addition to your meal. Let’s dive into this recipe and embark on a culinary adventure!

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry (Thoran) Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, cabbage, bell peppers, peas, etc.), finely chopped or grated

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or any cooking oil of your choice)

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 tablespoon urad dal (split black lentils)

– 1 tablespoon chana dal (split Bengal gram)

– 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– Salt to taste

– Freshly grated coconut for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat coconut oil (or any cooking oil) in a large skillet or pan over medium heat.

2. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add cumin seeds, urad dal, and chana dal. Sauté until the dals turn golden brown.

3. Add finely chopped onions, slit green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn translucent and lightly golden.

4. Add the mixed vegetables to the pan and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the vegetables start to soften.

5. Sprinkle turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt over the vegetables. Stir to coat the vegetables evenly with the spices.

6. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the vegetables cook for 8-10 minutes or until they are tender yet retain their crunchiness. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

7. Once the vegetables are cooked, remove the lid and increase the heat to medium-high. Stir-fry the vegetables for a couple of minutes to give them a slightly charred appearance and enhance the flavors.

8. Remove the pan from heat and transfer the stir-fried vegetables to a serving dish.

9. Garnish with freshly grated coconut (if desired) for added texture and a touch of sweetness.

10. Serve the Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry (Thoran) as a side dish with steamed rice, roti, or as a part of a traditional Indian meal.

This delicious Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry is not only a feast for the eyes but also a wholesome dish that celebrates the flavors of fresh vegetables. Its vibrant colors and aromatic spices will surely make it a favorite at your dining table. So, embrace the culinary delights of Thoran and savor each bite of this nutritious and flavorful dish!