Florida teacher faces investigation following the screening of a Disney movie featuring a gay character

After showing the Disney movie “Strange World” to her fifth-grade class in Florida, teacher Jenna Barbee is now facing an investigation by the state’s Department of Education. A complaint was lodged by a student’s mother who objected to the film’s inclusion of a gay character.

Barbee chose the movie to explore the theme of human relationships with the environment after covering ecosystems, plants, and animals in her lessons. She claims she did not consider the subplot involving a boy’s crush on another boy before showing the film.

Barbee expressed surprise at facing trouble over a topic related to love and stated, “It talks about love for all things, and that’s literally what this movie represents.” “Strange World,” a PG-rated Disney film released last year, features actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union and follows the story of a family exploring a perilous realm beneath their world over three generations.

The Hernando County School District spokesperson, Karen Jordan, confirmed that both the district and the state are conducting an investigation into the matter. The district sent a notice to parents, informing them that their children had been shown the film. Although the gay subplot is not the main focus of the movie, the note explained that it involves a male character expressing feelings for another male character and stated that the film will not be shown again in the future.

The decision to investigate is attributed to a school board policy on using movies in classrooms, possibly violating Florida’s “Parental Bill of Rights,” which was enacted by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis last year. Critics have referred to this law as the “Don’t Say Gay” law because it prohibits classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. In April, the ban was extended to cover all grades following the approval of the Florida Board of Education.

Governor DeSantis has been actively targeting curriculum and diversity programs in public schools and colleges, accusing them of promoting “woke indoctrination.” The Florida Department of Education’s press secretary, Cassie Palelis, stated that they could neither confirm nor deny whether Barbee is under investigation, citing the state’s legal process for handling complaints against teachers.

The issue gained public attention when one of Barbee’s colleagues shared a photo of the letter she received from state education officials notifying her of the investigation. Barbee also posted a video on TikTok explaining her situation and mentioned that investigators have been interviewing students regarding the incident.