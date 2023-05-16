Kerala based party wins corporator seat in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has won a corporator seat in Uttar Pradesh. The party is getting a corporator seat after 29 years.

Mohammad Rizwan of IUML has won from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmad Nagar West First Ward of Meerut. He defeated AIMIM candidate by 223 votes. The BJP candidate got only 25 votes in the ward.

IUML was founded by former member of parliament M Muhammad Ismail in 1948. It has 15 MLAs and 3 MPs from Kerala (including Rajya Sabha), 1 MP from Tamil Nadu.

In Uttar Pradesh, IUML got its first MLA from Firozabad in 1974. The party won deputy mayor in Meerut in 1989 with five corporators. Their last corporator was elected in 1994 from Meerut and sabhasad .