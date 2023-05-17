Journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi detained by CBI on suspicion of spying

An independent journalist and a former Navy captain have been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged spying case. Following the filing of a FIR against the independent journalist, searches were conducted at his residence on Tuesday.

Former Navy captain Ashish Pathak and writer Vivek Raghuvanshi are purportedly accused of illegally gathering sensitive material about defence issues and passing it on to foreign intelligence services, according to the central investigation agency, according to a PTI report.

On the website of a US-based portal on defence and strategic issues, Raghuvanshi is named as India reporter. The CBI questioned those closest to him and searched 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region (NCR) that were connected to him.

In addition to being charged with criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, Raghuvanshi and Pathak have also been charged with espionage under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act.

A number of private documents were found during the searches. According to PTI, they have been sent for additional legal inquiry.