Bengal police arrest two people with 18 lakh rupees worth cough syrup

Cough medicine worth Rs 18 lakh was confiscated by West Bengal police on Friday from a truck in Balurghat, South Dinajpur district, that was designated ‘medical supplies.’

Police sources claim that a van marked ‘on duty medical supplies’ was travelling to Bangladesh with 9,000 bottles of cough syrup, potentially via the Indo-Bangaldesh border crossing in Malda.

South Dinajpur SP Rahul Dey stated, ‘We suspect the bottles were intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh.’ According to Dey, the value of the illegal goods that were recovered was Rs 18 lakh.

According to sources, the pick-up vehicle attempted to avoid naka checking in order to successfully cross the border with the goods. After searching the Balurghat-Malda highway, police found cartons containing unlicensed bottles of cough syrup.

A probe has been launched into the matter, according to SP Dey, and the pick-up van’s driver and helper, Raja Hawari of Bihar and Sanjib Ghosh of Gangarampur’s Nayabazar, have both been detained.