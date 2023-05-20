Bengal teacher recruitment scam case; ED raids Sujay Krishna Bhadra’s residences

The home of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, also known as ‘Kalighat’er Kaku,’ was searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the teachers’ recruitment scam. Bhadra had already been questioned by the CBI in March for his alleged participation in the West Bengal school fraud.

The CBI claimed that large sums of money obtained from the recruiting scam were delivered to Bhadra. He allegedly holds the position of chief operational officer at a private limited firm whose directors include TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee. It should be mentioned that Banerjee will appear before the CBI later today after receiving a notification dated May 19 asking him to do so. Banerjee said that the CBI had given him ‘a day’s time’ to abide by their notice.

Two of his properties are currently being investigated by the ED, and security personnel have been stationed at both of them. Bhadra was also called to testify in the case after another defendant, Tapas Mondal, brought up his name earlier. Despite Bhadra’s assertions to the contrary, he was involved in the hiring of teachers.