Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is accused by CBI with murder in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

On Saturday, May 20, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Congressman Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The investigation agency charged Tytler with murder, rioting, and aiding and abetting.

He is charged with inciting and stirring up a crowd that killed three Sikhs in a Gurudwara.

14 years after the tragedy, the Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was established in 2000. CBI had been given instructions by MHA to look into the allegations made against Tytler and others.

Exclusively revealed by CBI officials to India Today, Tytler was responsible for inciting violence in November 1984 at Delhi’s Pul Bangash Gurudwara. The accused, Jagdish Tytler, is accused of instigating, inciting, and provocating the crowd that had gathered at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi’s Azad Market on November 1, 1984, leading to a fire there that resulted in the deaths of three Sikhs. A number of stores were also burned down and plundered, the official reported.

The CBI had gathered Tytler’s speech samples on April 11 in order to compare them to the case’s audio evidence. But Tytler has consistently said that there is no proof against him.

Jagdish Tytler inquired after sending the CBI his voice sample, ‘What have I done? I’m ready to hang myself if there is proof against me. They requested my voice (sample) for a different case rather than the 1984 riots case.’

On November 1, 1984, the day following the assassination of the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi, up to three persons were killed during riots in the Pul Bangash neighbourhood.

The violent attacks against the Sikh community in the nation began in 1984 after Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.