Delhi doctor scammed out of Rs 4.5 crore using Skype chats

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police filed a FIR in connection with what is allegedly the greatest cyber fraud in the city. The victim, a doctor, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 4.5 crore and tricked into making fraudulent online video conversations.

The victim claimed that she was informed that a FedEx package bearing her name had been seized and that, in addition to her passport, banking documents, and shoes, 140 gm of MDMA had also been found. The package had been booked on April 21 for transit from Mumbai to Taiwan for an amount of Rs 25,000, which had been paid with a credit card, the victim claimed.

In her complaint, the doctor stated that she was called by a number of people pretending to be police officers from the Mumbai Andheri Police Station, RBI officials, customs officials, narcotics officials, and a DCP rank official.

She was forced to break her fixed deposits by the accused under the pretext of KYC in order to be seized and verified. She was given false information that 23 accounts were opened with the same KYC, some of which were used for money laundering.

The scammers told the complainant that the money had to be transferred to the RBI for verification since it was thought to be the proceeds of crime and that after verification it would be returned.