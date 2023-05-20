Police in Miami search for a ‘seductress’ that allegedly drugged her date and stole his jewellery worth $600,000

Miami police are currently on the lookout for a woman described as a “seductress” who allegedly drugged her date and stole his jewelry worth $600,000. The incident occurred on May 8th, according to reports. The suspect managed to take several high-value items, including a diamond-studded watch and gold jewelry.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the couple met at a club called “The Dirty Rabbit bar” in Wynwood, Miami. Later, around 5:30 am, the man invited the woman back to his residence on NE 1st Street.

The man claims that they had a drink together in his apartment, and he subsequently fell asleep. When he woke up at around noon, he discovered that his safe had been opened, and both the woman and the jewelry stored inside were gone.

Among the stolen items were a Rolex Daytona Rainbow watch adorned with diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

Authorities provided a description of the suspect, stating that she is a woman in her mid-30s, standing between 5’08” and 5’10” tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Surveillance footage from the apartment building captured the woman’s arrival with the man and her subsequent departure from the premises. Notably, as she left the building, she was seen carrying two Solo cups. Police suspect that one of the cups may have been used to drug the man, and she took both cups to retain her DNA and traces of the drug.

Officer Michael Vega, spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, explained that the woman took her Solo cup to preserve DNA evidence and secure any traces of the drugs she used. He emphasized that she also took the man’s Solo cup, as it contained not only his DNA but also traces of the drugs.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have released CCTV footage of the woman in hopes of identifying and apprehending the suspect. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts to come forward and provide tips to the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers tip line.