In Telangana’s Medak, car hits auto, 4 dead, 2 injured

In a vehicle accident that occurred in Telangana’s Medak district on Sunday morning, up to four members of a family were murdered and two others were injured. Around seven in the morning, a rapid desire automobile collided with an auto that was heading from Gajwel to Nizamabad.

The driver struck a vehicle carrying passengers from behind as it was travelling at a high rate of speed, according to the police.

The father, Shekhar (45), his son Yaswanth (9) and an old couple named Bala Narasaiah (70) and Manemma (62) were recognised as the four deceased. While the other son, Abhilash, and the mother, Kavitha, suffered serious wounds.

The driver, who is yet to be identified, fled the spot after the accident. A case has been registered against him.

Further investigation is underway.