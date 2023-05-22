After bomb claimed three lives, police in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas raid homes, illegal firework factories

After two ladies and a 10-year-old child were killed in a house explosion on Sunday evening, West Bengal Police searched a number of firecracker manufacturing facilities and residences in the South 24 Parganas Chingripota neighbourhood. Numerous homes that served as firecracker godowns have been searched, and piled explosives have been taken.

During the operation, copious amounts of firecracker-making supplies were also found.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arka Banerjee told India Today, ‘After the incidents (blasts), police conducted raids and found firecrackers in huge quantities in the area. Crackers were stacked illegally in the area. Some articles used for making firecrackers have also been recovered. We are verifying if they were given permission or not.’

According to police sources, during the raids, more than 20,000 kg of firecrackers were found.

The explosion allegedly occurred while a few family members were purportedly preparing firecrackers on a building’s rooftop when the area caught fire.

In the incident, two people—a woman, Jayashree Ghati (65), and a kid, Pampa Ghati (10), died instantly, while a third person—a woman who had been transported to the hospital—died from her injuries while receiving treatment.

The explosion is the second one to shake Bengal in the last week. Following the event, police officers from Budgbugd and Maheshtala stations together carried out raids in the notoriously illicit firecracker-producing areas of Nungi, Budgbugd, and Maheshtala.