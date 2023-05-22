Golden Grand Prix 2023: India’s Shaili Singh bags bronze medal

Yokohama: India’s Shaili Singh won bronze medal in the women’s long jump event at the Golden Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet in Yokohama, Japan. She finished third at the event with a jump of 6.65 meter.

Last night, Shaili Singh attempted a, which provided her third place on the podium at the Yokohama meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold label event.

Germany’s Maryse Luzolo won the gold medal with a jump of 6.79 meter. Two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Brooke Buschkuehl of Australia bagged the silver medal with a 6.77 meter leap.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

During the Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics meet in Bengaluru which concluded last month, Shaili Singh registered a jump of 6.76 meter. This is her personal best jump and the second-best by an Indian woman after the legendary athlete Anju Bobby George (6.83 meter).

Shaili Singh had won a silver medal win at the World Athletics UNDER-20 Championships in Nairobi in 2021.