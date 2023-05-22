Lakhnawi screened at Cannes Marche du Film 2023

New film based on the life and times of Urdu poet Majaz Lakhnawi is one of India’s submissions to the Cannes Marche du Film 2023. Huma Khalil’s “Majaz: A Life in Poetry,” written and directed by her, premiered here on Saturday. Khalil, the founder of the Rekhta Foundation, which promotes Urdu through its enormously popular website and a well-regarded annual festival of letters, intends to use the audiovisual medium to tell stories of poets and writers who helped the language thrive.

The two-hour film is the first of a planned series by Khalil. It is no coincidence that “Majaz: A Life in Poetry” is now available for public viewing in the tenth year since the foundation’s inception. started filming in 2023 and finished the film in April this year, Khalil adds. Majaz: A Life in Poetry premiered on May 11 at London’s Nehru Centre as part of the UK Asian Film Festival. Majaz attracted me in because he was the first Urdu poet to speak about women as equals, not merely for their beauty and appeal. He was a romantic poet who was also a feminist in his approach to gender.