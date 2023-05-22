Recipe for Heavenly white sweet coconut balls

Ingredients

4 cups grated coconut, desiccated

1/2 cup milk powder

1 tin condensed milk

1 Tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

A few tablespoons of desiccated coconut to garnish

Preparation

1.In a heavy-bottomed container, warm 1/2 tbsp of ghee.

2. Add the coconut and simmer for 4–5 minutes.

3.Add a tin of condensed milk and half a cup of milk powder, and stir continuously (over a low temperature) until the mixture begins to pull away from the edges of the pot, about 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Stir in 1/2 tsp of cardamom powder. Reverse the heat and cooling.

5. Grease your hands, roll little coconut ladoos in desiccated coconut, and set aside.

6. Advice: For a longer shelf life, store the balls in your refrigerator in an airtight container. They last for two to three days when left at room temperature.