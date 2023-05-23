Ferrari 296 GTS launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, Ferrari has launched its 296 GTS supercar in India. Select Cars, the official Ferrari Importer in New Delhi has unveiled the new supercar in the country. The new supercar is priced at Rs 6.24 crore (ex-showroom).

The Ferrari 296 GTS introduces a new engine type to flank the marque’s multi-award-winning 8-cylinder and 12-cylinder power units. This supercar is powered by a 663 cv 120 degree V6 engine paired with an electric motor, capable of delivering an additional 122 kW (167 cv). This is the first 6-cylinder engine installed on a road car. It produces a massive 830cv total power output.

With the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, the Ferrari 296 GTS delivers a 25km range in all-electric eDrive mode. This car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.The top speed of the car is 330 kilometers per hour. The car has an 8-speed F1 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox.