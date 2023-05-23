Foundation stone of Kangra projects will be inaugurated by CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will visit Kangra from May 23 to May 31, where he would inaugurate and lay the groundwork for different development projects, as well as assess the ongoing work of various programmes in the district, authorities said on Tuesday. On May 28, he will also take part in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) association’s “Aabhar Rally” in Dharamshala.

The event is being held by the NPS group to express gratitude to the state government for implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The move, which would benefit 1.36 lakh employees, will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,000 crore in fiscal year 2023-24. During his Kangra visit, Sukhu will preside over a review meeting for tourism and other departments, flag off electric buses for public transportation, participate in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of McLeodganj Bus Stand, and visit Dhagwar Milk Plant and Dhauladhar Biodiversity Park, according to a state government spokesperson. The chief minister would attend the NITI Aayog’s 8th meeting in Delhi on May 27 before returning to Kangra, he said.