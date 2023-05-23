In contribution box of Himachal shrine, eight lakh rupees in Rs 2,000 notes found

In the Kangra area of Himachal Pradesh, 400 notes of Rs 2,000 value, totaling Rs 8 lakh, have been discovered in a donation box set up on the grounds of the Maa Jwala Devi temple. The finding was made only a few days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it will stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes. Following the decision to remove Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, a campaign has begun asking people to trade and deposit them.

The Rs 2,000 bills were found left as donations in the temple complex’s donation box.

The junior engineer at the temple, Suresh Kumar, claimed that many worshippers frequently bring these offerings. The total amount placed in the donation box will be used to upgrade the temple’s amenities for visitors.

When questioned about the situation, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal responded that he had not been given any information.