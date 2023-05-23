Police receive social media threat reads, ‘Gonna blast Mumbai very soon,’ suspect arrested

According to the Mumbai Police, they got an anonymous online threat threatening to bomb the city. The suspect has been located and is in custody.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the threat was discovered by the police and publicised on Twitter. It read, ‘I’m going to bomb Mumbai very soon.’

The cops started looking into the worried person’s account as soon as they got the message. They recognised the individual and arrested him to question him.

Police stated that an additional investigation is ongoing.