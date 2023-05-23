Tata Motors launches Altroz iCNG in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG in the Indian markets. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in 4 colours- Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. It has been introduced in a total of 6 variants namely XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+O (S). The company is offering a standard warranty of 3 years / 1 lakh km.

The Altroz is third CNG product from Tata Motors after Tiago and Tigor. Presented with India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology, Tata Altroz CNG made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

Tata Altroz CNG features Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof, Wireless charger, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, an 8-speaker touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, premium leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat and Air purifier.

Also Read: Motorola launches Motorola Edge 40 in India: Price, specifications

Tata Altroz iCNG comes with first-in-industry advanced Single ECU which ensures effortless and jerk free shifting between petrol and CNG modes. It also features a direct start in CNG mode. The new car is powered by a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The maximum power output is rated at 72 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque is 103 Nm at 3500 rpm.

Below is the variant-wise price of the Tata Altroz iCNG:

Tata Altroz iCNG XE – 7.55 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ – 8.40 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) – 8.85 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ – 9.53 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) – 10.03 Lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) – 10.55 Lakh