Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony confirms his retirement from basketball

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement from basketball, marking the end of his illustrious two-decade career. The 38-year-old, who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in April 2022, shared his decision through an Instagram video showcasing his career highlights.

In the video, Anthony reflected on his humble beginnings, reminiscing about the days when all he had was a ball and a dream. Basketball became his outlet, and he found purpose in the game while representing various communities, cities, and fans who supported him along the way. He expressed deep gratitude to those people and places for shaping him into the person he is today.

However, the time has now come for Anthony to bid farewell—to the court where he made his name and to the game that gave him purpose and pride. He conveyed his heartfelt goodbye in the video, signifying the end of an era.

Anthony, selected as the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft, leaves behind a legacy as one of the sport’s most prolific scorers. Throughout his 20 seasons in the NBA, he accumulated an impressive total of 28,289 points with an average of 22.5 points per game. Additionally, he recorded 7,808 rebounds and 3,422 assists.

His career began with the Denver Nuggets before a move to the New York Knicks in 2010, where he spent seven years. Subsequently, he had stints with the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Lakers. At the international level, Anthony achieved remarkable success, winning three consecutive gold medals as a member of the US Olympic team in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

With his retirement, Carmelo Anthony concludes an exceptional basketball journey that has left an indelible mark on the sport.