UK couple receive compensation from insurance company for buffaloes damaging their swimming pool

After more than 10 months, a UK couple has finally received compensation from their insurance company following an incident where 18 water buffaloes entered their home and damaged their swimming pool and garden, with repair costs totaling $31,000. NFL Mutual, the insurance company, agreed to cover the repair bill but fell short of the previous quotes provided by the Smiths.

The insurance company issued an apology for the delay in processing the claim and the prolonged wait for an inspector’s visit, acknowledging that it did not meet their usual standards. They stated the need to validate claim costs and gain further assurance regarding the repair expenses.

In July of the previous year, Andy and Lynette Smith were taken aback when they discovered a group of muscular water buffaloes, each weighing over 600 kg, escaping from a nearby farm and trespassing on their property. The animals breached the farm’s electric fence and managed to scale a wooden fence and hedge separating the field from the Smiths’ garden.

Andy Smith recounted the surprising sight, saying that when his wife went to make tea in the morning, she noticed eight buffaloes in their swimming pool. After contacting emergency services, they faced initial skepticism from the operator. However, when the fire brigade arrived, one of the buffaloes, startled by their reflective jackets, charged toward them.

During the 15-minute incident, the buffaloes caused approximately $31,000 worth of property damage, according to Andy. CCTV footage revealed a buffalo wandering into the garden and falling into the pool due to the slippery porcelain tiles. Subsequently, more buffaloes ran across the garden, resulting in a chaotic scene. Eventually, a total of seven buffaloes fell into the pool, leaving the water murky and dark in color.

Andy highlighted the potential danger of the situation, mentioning that they had hosted a pool party for their young grandchildren and their friends the previous afternoon. If the invasion had occurred during the party, the consequences could have been severe.

The long-awaited compensation from the insurance company brings some resolution to the Smiths’ unusual encounter with the water buffaloes and the subsequent damage caused to their property.