Australian Federal Police discover 300 kg of methamphetamine concealed inside a steel hydraulic press

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) made a significant discovery when they uncovered a stash of over 300 kg of methamphetamine, valued at $273 million, hidden deep within a steel hydraulic press that had been smuggled into New South Wales from Mexico. The AFP revealed that this quantity of methamphetamine could have been divided into approximately 3 million street deals, according to a press release.

According to a report by The Guardian, the importation initially arrived on April 18, and now the AFP is focused on identifying the criminal syndicate responsible for this elaborate smuggling operation.

The suspicions arose when officers from the Australian Border Force (ABF) examined the shipment at the container examination facility in Sydney, primarily due to the steel’s high density. Upon drilling into the core of the hydraulic press, ABF officials discovered a white substance deep inside the machinery. Subsequent testing confirmed that it was methamphetamine.

The dismantling of the machine revealed 79 blocks of methamphetamine concealed within two lead-lined tubs.

Methamphetamine is a potent and highly addictive stimulant that affects the nervous system. It can be consumed through various methods, including smoking, snorting, and injecting a powdered form dissolved in water or alcohol.

Short-term effects of methamphetamine include increased wakefulness, heightened physical activity, decreased appetite, accelerated breathing, and irregular heartbeat. On the other hand, long-term use can result in severe weight loss, addiction, and various dental and skin problems, such as intense itching leading to skin sores.

Detective Sergeant Salam Zreika of the AFP described the smuggling operation as an intricate scheme that could only have been orchestrated by a well-established organized crime syndicate. He appealed to the public for any information that could assist in identifying the individuals involved locally, emphasizing the substantial resources, expertise, and space required to retrieve the drugs from their concealment in Australia.

Zreika also highlighted the fact that these recent drug seizures demonstrate the continuous efforts of drug trafficking syndicates to smuggle illicit substances into Australia for their own gain.

Furthermore, Zreika emphasized the immense harm caused by methamphetamine. Official data from 2020-21 revealed that an average of 33 people were hospitalized each day in Australia due to methamphetamine-related incidents.

The AFP has been collaborating with local and international law enforcement partners to conduct investigations into the origin of the drugs and to apprehend the criminals responsible for these illegal importations.