Bangladesh receives 20 broad gauge locomotives from India

India handed over 20 broad gauge (BG) locomotives to Bangladesh on Tuesday, completing a commitment made to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her October 2019 visit. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw and his Bangladeshi colleague Md Nurul Islam Sujan were virtually present at the handover event.”India has a civilisational, cultural, social, and economic relationship with Bangladesh.” Both countries’ prime ministers are taking proactive steps to strengthen the bilateral relationship in social, economic, and political areas. “Indian Railways is also playing an important role in improving and strengthening rail connectivity across the border, as well as improving trade between the two countries,” Vaishnaw added.

“Five BG connectivities are currently operational, namely Geda-Darsana, Benapol-Petrapol, Singhabad-Rohanpur, Radhikapur-Birol, and Haldibari-Chilahati.” Work on two more cross-border train links, Akhaura-Agartala and Mahishasan-Shahbazpur, is developing well and is expected to be finished and commissioned soon,” he said.The locomotives have been upgraded to meet the criteria of Bangladesh Railway. These locomotives will aid in the handling of the country’s growing passenger and freight railway operations.”I want to thank the Indian government for their assistance.” Previously, the Indian government granted Bangladesh ten locomotives in June 2020. “We are grateful to India for providing broad gauge locomotives,” Sujan remarked.

“The supply of locomotives will aid in the improvement of both goods and passenger trains.” “We hope that the existing railway collaboration between the two countries will grow day by day,” he continued.There are currently three pairs of passenger trains travelling between India and Bangladesh to improve people-to-people contact: the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express, the Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express, and the New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express.Rail trade between the two countries has grown steadily, with about 100 cargo trains passing through each month. According to the government, approximately 2.66 MT of cargo was sent to Bangladesh in the previous fiscal year.Stone, DOC, foodgrains, China clay, gypsum, maize, onion, and other important materials are exported from India as needed.