BJP displeased as Kerala youth arrested for ‘stone-throwing’ at Vande Bharat

A 19-year-old youth from Tanur, Kerala, has been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly pelting the Vande Bharat Express train with a stone. The incident occurred on May 1 between Thirunavaya and Tirur, resulting in minor scratches on some window panes. Rizwan, the arrested youth, denied throwing stones and claimed that he was playing near the train tracks with a metallic object.

An RPF officer stated that if stones were indeed thrown, the damage would have been more significant. The RPF will present its investigation report to the CJM court in Manjeri. However, the BJP has expressed its dissatisfaction with the police’s decision to grant the youth station bail. State president K Surendran questioned the police’s belief in the youth’s claims and suggested the possibility of political pressure influencing the decision. Surendran also called for an investigation into the accused’s potential links with radical outfits and urged charges for destruction of public property.