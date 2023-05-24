In October, India will host the 20th Congress of International Agricultural Museums

The 20th Congress of International Agricultural Museums will be held in India from October 13-18, the first time the global event has been conducted in the country, according to the organizers.The congress is a triennial event on the calendar of the International Association of Agricultural Museums (AIMA), a venue for organizations dedicated to developing interest in the historical impact of agriculture on human society.Every three years, it travels to different nations to uncover diverse and unique agricultural, environmental, and museographic realities that generate fresh ideas, experiences, and initiatives that can resound in other regions and countries, according to the organizers.

The 20th Congress of International Agricultural Museums (CIMA) is being held in Asia, and for the first time in India, from October 13-18.According to the AIMA website, the host institutions are Shoolini University (Solan, Himachal Pradesh) and The Heritage Foundation (New Delhi).There will also be museum and field trips as part of the program.The organizers also mentioned the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana and the Delhi-based Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage as partners.Agriculture and related practices have a long history in the South Asian region. Agriculture is still at the heart of the Indic civilisation and its many achievements.