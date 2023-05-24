Special branch investigates Arikomban’s WhatsApp ‘fundraiser’ amidst chat room elephant

The Special Branch of the Kerala Police is investigating a financial scam related to wild elephant Arikomban, where an online ‘animal lovers group’ allegedly raised lakhs of rupees through a WhatsApp campaign. Additional Director General of Police M R Ajit Kumar is leading the probe.

The funds were supposedly collected to initiate legal proceedings for Arikomban’s return to its original habitat in Chinnakanal, and also to purchase its favorite food, rice. The investigation was launched following a complaint by social activist and lawyer Sreejith Perumana.

The alleged fraud came to light when some group members, including a soldier and an admin, exposed the scheme. The group admin has filed a complaint accusing others of spreading false allegations to defame the group.