Village official in Kerala caught accepting bribe

The village During a search of a village official’s rented residence, the vigilance division of the Kerala Police on Tuesday discovered cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs 1 crore, according to officials. The official was allegedly caught receiving a bribe.

Suresh Kumar, a field assistant in the village of Palakkayam, was reportedly arrested during a trap operation, according to a representative of the Kerala Police’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which carried out the raid.

On Tuesday morning, the 50-year-old was apprehended while reportedly collecting a Rs 2,500 bribe.

After his arrest, vigilance sleuths searched his rented room in the nearby town of Mannarkkad and found more than Rs 35 lakh in cash, over Rs 45 lakh in bank fixed deposit paperwork, and Rs 25 lakh from his pay account.

Additionally, the source told PTI that 17 kilogrammes of coins were also taken from the room.

According to him, the official’s arrest in Thiruvananthapuram, who is from Malayinkil, has been documented.

VACB representatives said that, the money and coins were discovered in cardboard boxes and plastic bags and are all thought to have been obtained through bribes.

They claimed that a thorough inquiry is necessary in this issue.