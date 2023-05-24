World Table Tennis Championships: India’s Manika Batra bows out

Durban: In table tennis, India’s Manika Batra crashed out from the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday. The Indian paddler lost to Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico by ‘3-4(6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3)’.

Even though she lost, Manika managed to ensure the best result for India in singles competition. Later in the day, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will play the English pair of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the men’s doubles round of 16.

Manika will then pair up with Archana Kamath and take on Japan’s Hina Hayata and Mima Ito in the round of 16 of women’s doubles.