9-year-old killed by her sister and boyfriend

In Bihar’s Vaishali district, a 13-year-old girl allegedly killed her younger sister with the help of her boyfriend and aunt, then burned the deceased’s face with acid and hacked off fingers to conceal her identify, according to a senior police officer. Police have arrested all three suspects, including the youngster, in connection with the incident. While the 13-year-old girl has been transported to the district’s ‘Balika Sudhar Grah’ (correction home), her 18-year-old boyfriend and aunt are being held in judicial custody, according to an officer. According to Vaishali SP Ravi Ranjan Kumar, who spoke to reporters on Thursday, the incident occurred on May 15 in Harprasad village, when the girls’ parents had gone to a relative’s hamlet to partake in a wedding ceremony.

When the parents got home, they discovered their younger nine-year-old daughter gone missing, that the parents filed a complaint at the Jandaha police station. The local police formed a special investigation team (SIT) and filed a missing report, which was later transformed into a murder case after the body was discovered in a field behind her home on May 19. During the inquiry, authorities seized the accused’s cellphones. During questioning, the girl and her boyfriend admitted to committing the crime. According to the couple, they killed the nine-year-old child mostly because the dead observed them in an unpleasant position. They were afraid the younger one would reveal their love affair to her parents, the SP explained.

After murdering the younger sister with a blunt object, the accused hid her body in a box inside the house for three days, but when the body began to emit a foul odor, they dumped it into a nearby field. The deceased’s face was also burned with acid, and her fingers were severed to disguise her identification, according to the SP. Police arrested and cross-examined the elder sister and her boyfriend based on technical surveillance and scientific research, including analysis of their call detail records. Their questioning uncovered the mystery surrounding the tragedy. The girl’s aunt, 32, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting the couple in the crime. The SP went on to say that further inquiry is underway.