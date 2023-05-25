Gourmet-Style Butterfly Grilled Prawns: A Seafood Delight

Welcome to a culinary adventure that will take your taste buds on a journey to the seaside! In this recipe, we’ll be creating a gourmet-style dish featuring succulent butterfly grilled prawns. This exquisite dish combines the smoky flavors of the grill with the delicate sweetness of prawns, resulting in a culinary masterpiece that will impress your guests and leave them craving for more. So, put on your apron and let’s get started on this delectable journey!

Recipe: Gourmet-Style Butterfly Grilled Prawns

Ingredients:

– 12 large prawns, deveined and butterflied

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– 3 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

– 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

– Fresh parsley leaves, chopped (for garnish)

– Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Ensure the grill grates are clean and lightly oiled to prevent sticking.

2. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, minced garlic, lemon juice, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Stir well to create a flavorful marinade.

3. Place the butterflied prawns in a shallow dish or ziplock bag and pour the marinade over them, ensuring each prawn is well coated. Allow the prawns to marinate for approximately 15-20 minutes to infuse them with the delicious flavors.

4. Once the prawns have marinated, remove them from the dish or bag, and gently shake off any excess marinade. Reserve the remaining marinade for basting during grilling.

5. Carefully place the prawns on the preheated grill, making sure they are spread out to ensure even cooking. Grill the prawns for about 2-3 minutes on each side until they turn pink and develop a slight char. Be cautious not to overcook them as they can become rubbery.

6. While grilling, baste the prawns occasionally with the reserved marinade using a brush. This will enhance the flavors and keep the prawns moist and succulent.

7. Once the prawns are fully cooked, remove them from the grill and transfer them to a serving platter. Sprinkle them with freshly chopped parsley leaves for added freshness and visual appeal.

8. Serve the butterfly grilled prawns immediately with lemon wedges on the side. The tangy citrus will complement the flavors beautifully. These prawns are best enjoyed hot off the grill, allowing you to savor their smoky aroma and tender texture.

Now, sit back, relax, and indulge in the gourmet delight of butterfly grilled prawns. This dish pairs well with a crisp salad, roasted vegetables, or a side of fluffy basmati rice. Enjoy the flavors of the sea, and let your taste buds dance in delight!