McLaren announces India launch date of its ‘Artura Hybrid’ super car: Details

Mumbai: British luxury car maker McLaren has announced the official India launch date of its supercar named Artura Hybrid. The new supercar will launched on May 26. The British company has opened first authorized dealership showroom in Mumbai last year. The company has not revealed official details about the price and other important key features.

The car will come with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which will generate a max power of 577bhp and 584Nm of peak torque. The Internal Combustion Engine is also powered by an electric motor that produces a max power of 670bhp and 720 Nm torque. As far as the electric motor power is concerned, it produces 93.7bhp and 225 Nm torque.

The can can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3 seconds. The car features 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The super fast sports car features Clubsport seats, collision warning, a lane departure warning system, McLaren Track telemetry, E-diff, and variable drift control, multi-functional steering wheel, and among others. Further, the 7.4kWh battery pack enables the hybrid sportscar to run on an electric-only mode of 30km, up to speeds of 130kmph.