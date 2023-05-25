Mercedes-Benz announces India launch date of AMG SL 55 Roadster: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, Mercedes-Benz announced the India launch date of AMG SL 55 Roadster. The luxury car will be launched on June 22 in Mumbai.

The convertible will arrive as a CBU (Completely Built Unit). Upon launch, it will become the second Mercedes convertible on sale in India, following the E-Class Cabriolet.

The new car is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo petrol motor. The engine delivers 478 bhp with 700 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duty is handled by a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

It features an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, ventilated & powered front seats, auto climate control, keyless entry & go, ambient lighting, Burmester audio system, and more.