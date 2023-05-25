US announces visa policy for Bangladesh to support democratic elections

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh, banning travel permits for people suspected of interfering with the country’s January 2024 elections. “Today, I am announcing a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (3C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict visa issuance for any Bangladeshi individual suspected of undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh,” he stated.

Blinken stated that the new policy might apply to current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.According to a US State Department statement, the decision was communicated to the Bangladeshi government on May 3.The policy would apply to “actions that undermine the democratic election process, such as vote rigging and voter intimidation,” according to the statement. It further stated that the policy would apply to the use of violence to prohibit people from exercising their right to free association and peaceful assembly, as well as the employment of measures to hinder political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from sharing their views.According to the US Secretary of State, holding free and fair elections is everyone’s responsibility – voters, political parties, the government, security forces, civil society, and the media.