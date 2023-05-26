BMW launches Z4 Roadster in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW has launched the new Z4 Roadster in India. The new BMW Z4 Roadster is offered at a price of Rs 89.30 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The BMW Z4 M40i is powered by an innovative petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family. This engine incorporates BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology. With a three-litre six-cylinder in-line engine generating 250 kW / 340 hp output and 500 Nm torque, the Z4 M40i can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.5 seconds.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster features a redesigned and modernized cockpit with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Operating System 7.0. This setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a high-resolution touchscreen information display, the Live Cockpit Professional also offers an adaptive Navigation system with 3D maps, the latest BMW iDrive with touch controller, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and 2 USB ports. Optional upgrades include a premium Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, a full-color BMW Head-Up Display, and Wireless Charging capability.

Safety features includes front and side airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, crash sensor, and an emergency spare wheel.