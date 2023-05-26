Cambodian man illed by 40 crocodiles after he fell into their concrete enclosure

On Friday, a Cambodian man tragically lost his life after falling into a concrete enclosure housing 40 crocodiles at his family’s reptile farm in Siem Reap. The incident occurred when 72-year-old Luan Nam was attempting to relocate a crocodile that had laid eggs. Armed with a stick, he was using it as a goad, but unexpectedly, the crocodile attacked the stick and pulled it towards itself, causing Luan Nam to lose his balance and fall into the enclosure.

A swarm of crocodiles immediately attacked the man, tearing him apart. One of his arms was bitten off and consumed by the reptiles. Later, the remains of his body were recovered from the enclosure, exhibiting bite marks throughout.

Mey Savry, the police chief of Siem Reap commune, provided details about the incident, stating, “While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure.” He added, “Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead.”

Authorities also disclosed that the victim held the position of president in the local crocodile farmers’ association. Following this tragic event, his family has decided to sell their entire stock of crocodiles, despite having urged him for years to cease raising them on their reptile farm. The police chief also mentioned a previous incident in 2019 where a two-year-old girl was killed and consumed by crocodiles at her family’s reptile farm in the same village.

Siem Reap is well-known for its significant population of crocodiles, which thrive in the natural ecosystem of the region, particularly in the Tonle Sap Lake and surrounding wetlands. This explains the presence of numerous reptile farms in the area. These ancient reptiles, revered for their imposing stature, can often be observed basking in the sun along riverbanks or silently gliding through the water. Siem Reap’s crocodile population includes both the saltwater crocodile, the largest living reptile species, and the smaller yet equally impressive Siamese crocodile.